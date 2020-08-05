Working mom achieves her bachelor’s degree goal at Stout

Struggling to find a balance

Conlon started her online degree while transitioning to close the salon. She also started a new job as co-manager at a large retail store near her home in Oconto. Working seven days a week between the salon and the store, Conlon kept up with her schoolwork and relied on her husband and children to take care of chores at home.

In January 2018, Conlon officially closed the salon. It was both heartbreaking and exciting for her. “When one door closes, another always opens. I knew I was in the hallway leading to the next door. What I didn’t know was how long that hallway would end up being and the toll it would take on me and my family,” she said.

Under poor management and high stress at work, Conlon was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and placed on medication.

She was exhausted, mentally and physically. Her grades began to slide. She stopped paying her bills. She sobbed in private, not wanting her family to see her struggling.

“I felt like a failure,” she said. “I lost my confidence, my self-discipline. I finally reached out to my mom for help. She told me that I couldn’t go on like this and I had to do something.”