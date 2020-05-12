× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wayne C. Andrews, 76, Menomonie, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He passed away following a long battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Wheeler, Wis., to Ned and Tinka (Hendrickson) Andrews. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1962. After graduating, Wayne joined the Army and was trained as a Morse code intercept operator. He was assigned to Kagnew Station, a Cold War listening station in the Ethiopian Highlands and served there until leaving the military in 1965.

Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Roland, Nov. 30, 1963. They had two daughters while stationed in Ethiopia, Nadene and Natalie.

After leaving Ethiopia, they returned home to Wisconsin. Wayne became a driver’s license examiner in Ashland, Wis., for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles and retired there after 31 years. His warm personality and calm demeanor made him the examiner every driver hoped would administer their road test.

Wayne and Sheila resided in Washburn, Wis., for 27 years. After retirement they returned to Menomonie, to be closer to family and to the area where they grew up together. Wayne enjoyed working part-time at the Menomonie School District as a groundskeeper and lunchroom attendant.