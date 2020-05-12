Wayne C. Andrews, 76, Menomonie, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He passed away following a long battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Wheeler, Wis., to Ned and Tinka (Hendrickson) Andrews. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1962. After graduating, Wayne joined the Army and was trained as a Morse code intercept operator. He was assigned to Kagnew Station, a Cold War listening station in the Ethiopian Highlands and served there until leaving the military in 1965.
Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Roland, Nov. 30, 1963. They had two daughters while stationed in Ethiopia, Nadene and Natalie.
After leaving Ethiopia, they returned home to Wisconsin. Wayne became a driver’s license examiner in Ashland, Wis., for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles and retired there after 31 years. His warm personality and calm demeanor made him the examiner every driver hoped would administer their road test.
Wayne and Sheila resided in Washburn, Wis., for 27 years. After retirement they returned to Menomonie, to be closer to family and to the area where they grew up together. Wayne enjoyed working part-time at the Menomonie School District as a groundskeeper and lunchroom attendant.
He was very proud of his grandchildren, Lindsay, Andrew and Hunter. They enjoyed many adventures with their “Papoo” and nobody had better fireworks than Papoo.
Wayne was grateful for the care he received from Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab, nurses. Katherine and Kathy, at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Mayo Hospice Services, and also Dr. Burns, who cared for him early on.
He wanted his childhood friend, Ollie Madsen to know how much his lifelong friendship meant to him and a special thank you to Greg and Erin Reisimer, for their incredible help and support.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sheila; two daughters, Nadene (Scott) Morrin and Natalie (Kurt) Gaber; and grandchildren, Lindsay (Brett) Wilson, Andrew Beadle and Hunter (Jake) Gaber. And his four-legged companion and friend, Oscar. He is also survived by sister, Luana; brothers, Wendell (Diane), James (Sue); brother-in-law, Dale Amundson; and several nieces, nephews; and other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stanley and Allen; sister, Lyn Amundson; brother-in-law, Roger “Stub” Nygaard; and sister-in-law, Marlys Andrews.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.