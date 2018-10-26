When I was a student at Northland College in Ashland, I worked several part-time jobs: as a residential assistant in the dorms, at a local grocery store and in the zoning office at City Hall. To make ends meet, I juggled job schedules with the demands of classes and homework. Despite my hard work, I graduated with over $30,000 of debt.
More than a decade later, I am still paying off my student loans along with a house mortgage and car payments plus daycare costs for my two young sons. I am not alone. Across Wisconsin, there are others who struggle to save for the future because of student loan debt.
Student loan debt is a $24 billion problem in Wisconsin that affects over one million across our state. This is a problem that drags on the household budgets of working families and has ripple effects on the overall economic health of Wisconsin.
That’s why I am voting for Sarah Godlewski for the office of State Treasurer on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Sarah has a plan to relieve debt burden by using a part of the trust funds managed by the State Treasurer to refinance student loans. Her plan would save thousands of dollars in interest payments for college graduates, while strengthening the financial solvency of state trust funds. With Sarah’s plan, Wisconsin will lead the country by offering a student loan refinancing program.
This is a win-win fix. It demonstrates Sarah’s pragmatic approach to leadership and policy making. As our state treasurer, Sarah will invest in Wisconsin's people and deliver a greater return for state trust funds. I look forward to voting for her.
—Bill Hogseth, Elk Mound
