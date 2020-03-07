Bruce Barker: CVTC is essential to local economy

In manufacturing, we see more and more automation and robotics. We therefore are seeking to expand our manufacturing center so we can continue to be a leader in this wealth-producing industry.

We would also like to improve the training for our first responders. Police, firefighters and paramedics are facing new challenges. These individuals risk their lives to save our lives. Modern facilities would allow us to use more simulation and technology as we train our local forces.

We are unfortunately seeing a shortage of skilled workers in all sectors of our economy. In order to increase awareness and interest in applied education, we have started partnering with local K-12 districts.

Last year, we partnered with 41 high schools to provide 36 academies that awarded 2,004 college credits to 347 students, saving those students and their parents almost $269,000.

In order to expand these vital partnerships, we are seeking improvements at our Chippewa Falls and Menomonie campuses and wish to purchase additional land in River Falls for future expansion.

The quality of life we enjoy here in west-central Wisconsin is directly dependent upon the education we provide at CVTC. Help us help you by providing the education upon which we all depend.