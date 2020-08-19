Jennie C. Stephens: Climate crisis demands diverse leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With California Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic pick for vice president, and Rep. Ilhan Omar winning her Minnesota primary, there is new reason to be optimistic about transformative national action on climate and energy.

These pioneering women will work to shift priorities to ensure climate and energy policy is fair, just and inclusive.

Today, it is anything but.

Low-income communities and people of color suffer the most from our current fossil fueled energy system and from the climate disruptions that this system has caused. The fossil fuel industry, mostly led by white men, generates huge profits while strategically dismissing and denying the dangers.

Black Americans are more likely to live in the shadow of oil refineries and coal-fired power plants, and to get sick and die from breathing polluted air. Lacking parks and green space, many low-income neighborhoods bake during heat waves, the deadliest impact of climate change.

Just as they have borne the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, these vulnerable communities are disproportionately impacted by extreme weather events — and receive fewer resources for recovery. Yet, communities of color pay more for energy, and are at greater risk for electricity shut-offs.