Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins 12 events in Hudson

HUDSON — The Menomonie boys track and field team won 12 events in winning a Big Rivers Conference triangular on Friday in Hudson.
William Ockler, Patrick Schwartz, Angel Infante and Max Hildebrandt each won two individual events while Jayden Williams and three relays also grabbed victories as the Mustangs finished with 97.5 points to best Hudson (61) and River Falls (27.5).
Ockler won the 100-meter dash in 11.91 seconds and the 400 in 51.68. Ockler led a contingent of four runners in the top five of the 100 with Kaleb Kazmarek third, Brock Thornton fourth and Steele Schaefer fifth. Patrick Schwartz was victorious in the 800 in 2:07.24 with Carter Davis second and Morgan Selchow third and won the 1,600 in 4:28.08. Infante swept the hurdles events with wins in the 110 (17.99) and 300 (43.87) with Carter Giesking second in both events. Hildebrandt swept the throw events by winning the shot put with a top toss of 44-feet, 9.5-inches and the discus with a distance of 114-11 as Lincoln Mlejnek was third in the shot put and Andrew Schaefer took second in the shot put.
Williams took first in the high jump at 5-10 with Josh Boyette fourth. The boys 400 (Brooks Brewer, Boyette, Schaefer, Larry Rehberg in 45.32), 1,600 (Kazmarek, Ockler, Schaefer, Thornton in 3:35.49) and 3,200 (Davis, Ben Hecker, Ray Ebert and Connor Norby in 9:14.90) won their respective races.
Rehberg and Brewer were second and fourth in the 200, Jude Ogden and Norby came home second and fourth in the 3,200 and Williams and Boyette finished second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Kazmarek and Norby took third and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault and Giesking was third in the triple jump with Robert Mikesell close behind in fourth.
The girls team earned three event victories including one relay title as the 3,200 relay team of Julia Skorczewski, Isabella Jacobsen, Ali Ruch and Madeline Palmer won their race in 10:37.15. Skorczewski also earned an individual victory in the 400 with a time of 1:02.70. Jacobsen was the fastest in the 3,200 in 11:15.46.
Jordyn Buttke and Kali Kirby were second and third, respectively, in the shot put and Alexis Anderson was second in the pole vault. Helen Chen and Paige Anderson were third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600 with Shelby Thornton and Alexis Anderson taking third and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Emmalee Rockwell was fourth in the 100 hurdles and Emma Mommsen finished fourth in the high jump. Claire Ngo (300 hurdles) and Buttke (discus) were each fifth in their events.
The girls were third in the team standings with 30 points as Hudson (99) and River Falls (57) were the top-two finishers.
Saturday
Baseball
Chippewa Falls 13, Menomonie 6
At Menomonie, the Cardinals topped the Mustangs in a Big Rivers matchup.
Brigs Richartz homered and drove in two while walking twice and Reed Styer doubled and scored a run for the Mustangs.
Lucas Smith had two hits and drove in two and Treysen Witt scored twice for Menomonie.
Ben Steinmetz was 4-for-5 for the Cardinals, who scored seven runs in the third inning.