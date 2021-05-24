Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins 12 events in Hudson

Ockler won the 100-meter dash in 11.91 seconds and the 400 in 51.68. Ockler led a contingent of four runners in the top five of the 100 with Kaleb Kazmarek third, Brock Thornton fourth and Steele Schaefer fifth. Patrick Schwartz was victorious in the 800 in 2:07.24 with Carter Davis second and Morgan Selchow third and won the 1,600 in 4:28.08. Infante swept the hurdles events with wins in the 110 (17.99) and 300 (43.87) with Carter Giesking second in both events. Hildebrandt swept the throw events by winning the shot put with a top toss of 44-feet, 9.5-inches and the discus with a distance of 114-11 as Lincoln Mlejnek was third in the shot put and Andrew Schaefer took second in the shot put.