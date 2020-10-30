Friday Prep Football Roundup: Elk Mound deals Durand its first loss of season

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound football team shut down a powerful and previously unbeaten Durand squad in a 29-8 victory on Friday for the Mounders in Cloverbelt Conference action.

Avery Kaanta had a team-high 68 rushing yards and two scores for the Mounders (3-3, 3-3) as Elk Mound scored the first 29 points against the Panthers (5-1, 5-1), who entered Friday's game ranked third in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches poll.

Ethan Levra opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter before Ryan Bohl found Ben Heath on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to help Elk Mound take a 16-0 lead into the locker room.

The Mounders defense limited a potent Durand offense to 235 yards of total offense with standout running back Simon Bauer totaling 94 rushing yards on 20 carries before the Panthers found the end zone in the final minute of the game.

Bohl finished 12 of 20 for 161 yards and the touchdown toss and Heath had 69 receiving yards on four catches.

Elk Mound plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday, Nov. 6.

Clear Lake 26, Colfax 8

At Clear Lake, the Warriors beat the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.