Minor League Baseball: 'It's kind of a bummer': Menomonie grad Vavra disappointed, but understanding after Minor League Baseball season canceled

+6 Baseball: As another season nears, love for sport remains strong as ever for Vavra family The Vavra family's passion for baseball remains as strong as ever as it starts another year on the diamond. Joe heads to Florida to start his first season as the hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers, Tanner and Trey are teaming up on the coaching staff at the University of St. Thomas and Terrin starts his second full season in the minor leagues for the Colorado Rockies.

In the mean time, Terrin knows he has a place to stay in shape and stay ready.

“It definitely has been huge for me personally to have something to really continue to work and get better,” Terrin said of training at Triple Threat. “There’s a lot of people who don’t have that opportunity and I’m fortunate to have that so I’m trying to make the most of it and really take advantage of it because I shouldn’t have any sort of excuse not to be ready to go because I have some pretty awesome tools at my disposal.”

Like many people, Terrin’s immediate future is full of uncertainty. But he’s keeping focused on what he can do to get better while he awaits his next move.

“I think we’re all in the same spot of uncertainty and that’s a lot of Americans right now and people around the world are in that time of uncertainty,” Terrin said. “Whether it’s being furloughed from a job or being laid off from a job that they’ve had for a while. Now they’re unemployed looking for help and it’s a time where it’s tough to find a job. Everyone’s in the same boat and we’ve all got to be understanding of this and stay safe and not get frustrated.

“Do what we can to be ready for that next opportunity – whether that’s for baseball players or anyone else in the working field.”

