MLB: Menomonie grad Vavra excited, grateful for opportunity with Baltimore Orioles following trade

“I’ve been working hard and staying ready because you never know when something like this happens and you never want to be unprepared and fortunately for me, I’ve been working hard and I’ve been ready for the opportunity to go and be a part of their 60-man roster,” Vavra said.

The 23-year-old Vavra has excelled early in his pro career, most recently hitting .318 with a .409 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 52 runs batted in last year with the Class-A Asheville Tourists. Vavra was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft and was ranked seventh in the Rockies minor league player rankings per MLB Pipeline.

“Vavra’s natural feel to hit stands out more than anything else,” said MLB Pipeline’s scouting report of Vavra. “He works counts and knows the strike zone extremely well, walking as much as he struck out in 2019. The switch-hitter manipulates the bat head and doesn’t get fooled, consistently squaring up the baseball and sending line drives to all fields, with more power coming from the left side of the plate so far.”