Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Boyceville wrestling opens Dunn-St. Croix Conference season with tight dual win over Spring Valley/Elmwood

SPRING VALLEY — The Boyceville wrestling team started Dunn-St. Croix competition with a tight 33-29 dual victory over Spring Valley/Elmwood on Tuesday evening.

Nate Stuart, Tyler Dormanen, Trett Joles and Keegan Plemon earned pinfall wins as a part of the win for the Bulldogs.

Stuart (160 pounds), Dormanen (170), Joles (195) and Plemon (220) each earned pin wins in the first period of matches in their respective weight classes.

Josiah Berg picked up a 9-3 decision win at 132, Ira Bialzik was victorious at 152 in a 6-2 decision and Kyle Lipke edged Spring Valley/Elmwood's Doug Robertson 6-5 at 182.

Gymnastics

Hudson 127.85, Menomonie 124.65

At Hudson, Melody Greenwood was victorious on the uneven bars to lead the Mustangs in a Big Rivers dual against the Cardinals.

Greenwood won the event with a score of 8.05 while taking second in the vault (8.675) and the floor exercise (9.075) and third on the balance beam (7.9) in taking second all-around (33.7).