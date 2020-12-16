Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Boyceville wrestling opens Dunn-St. Croix Conference season with tight dual win over Spring Valley/Elmwood

SPRING VALLEY — The Boyceville wrestling team started Dunn-St. Croix competition with a tight 33-29 dual victory over Spring Valley/Elmwood on Tuesday evening.
Nate Stuart, Tyler Dormanen, Trett Joles and Keegan Plemon earned pinfall wins as a part of the win for the Bulldogs.
Stuart (160 pounds), Dormanen (170), Joles (195) and Plemon (220) each earned pin wins in the first period of matches in their respective weight classes.
Josiah Berg picked up a 9-3 decision win at 132, Ira Bialzik was victorious at 152 in a 6-2 decision and Kyle Lipke edged Spring Valley/Elmwood's Doug Robertson 6-5 at 182.
Gymnastics
Hudson 127.85, Menomonie 124.65
At Hudson, Melody Greenwood was victorious on the uneven bars to lead the Mustangs in a Big Rivers dual against the Cardinals.
Greenwood won the event with a score of 8.05 while taking second in the vault (8.675) and the floor exercise (9.075) and third on the balance beam (7.9) in taking second all-around (33.7).
Alexis Anderson was second on the beam (8.375) and fourth all-around (31.075). Chloe Oehler finished third on the vault (8.5) and fifth on the floor (7.8) and Alexa Cummings was fifth on the bars (7.425).
Boys Basketball
River Falls 64, Menomonie 41
At River Falls, the Mustangs were dealt their first Big Rivers defeat against the Wildcats.
Brock Thornton led Menomonie (3-2, 2-1) with 14 points while DeVauntaye Parker added eight points.
Zac Johnson scored 20 points for the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0).
Eau Claire Regis 65, Elk Mound 55
At Eau Claire, the Mounders fell to the Ramblers in a nonconference matchup.
Ryan Bohl had a team-high 24 points for Elk Mound and was joined in double figures by Michael Jenson with 13 points.
"(The) kids battled all night long," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said of his team. "Their pressure in both the full court and half court really got to us, especially in the first half, and forced us into mistakes that led to easy buckets for them.
"Proud of the way we battled to the end. We continue to love working with these kids."
JP Wolterstorff led all scorers with 27 points for the Ramblers.
Boys Hockey
Amery 6, Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs (2-6) fell in a nonconference contest to the Warriors (2-0).
Monday
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 44, Colfax 36
At Eau Claire, the Vikings led at halftime before the Ramblers rallied for a nonconference victory.
Madison Barstad led the way for Colfax (2-3) with 13 points with Emilee Burcham-Scofield scored six points and Abby Irwin and McKenna Shipman each added five points.
Makenna Rohrscheib had a game-high 18 points for the Ramblers (2-2).
