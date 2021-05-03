 Skip to main content
Prep Boys Golf Preview: Colfax and Elk Mound teaming up in co-op for first time
Prep Boys Golf Preview | Colfax/Elk Mound

Prep Boys Golf Preview: Colfax and Elk Mound teaming up in co-op for first time

From the Spring Sports Team Previews series
2021 Elk Mound/Colfax Boys Golf Team

Members of the Colfax/Elk Mound boys golf team are (front row, from left): Front Lauren Horchem, Connor Albricht, Ethan Oas, Zane Brice, Jace Acker, Riley Krall and Matt Hanson. Second row: Christian Ebert, Chance Smith, Ty Meyer, Chance Peters, Tristan Lenz and Luke Blanchard.

 JORDAN KONGSHAUG, For the News

Two Dunn-St. Croix Conference former foes are now teaming up on the links this spring as Colfax and Elk Mound form a co-op for the first time.

Jordan Kongshaug is leading the new co-op as coach and has a roster he says carries plenty of potential, but also quite a bit of youth.

Juniors Luke Blanchard and Tristan Lenz return as the lone golfers in the program with varsity experience. Lenz shot a 115 to finish in 37th place at the Division 3 regionals in 2019.

The team currently has 13 athletes in the program with Blanchard and Lenz as the lone juniors to go with three sophomores and eight freshmen.

"We are a very young team with very little high school golf experience," Kongshaug said. "Our guys are motivated to keep improving. They have done a great job during our contact days working on various aspects of their game. We will be very young and inexperienced, but we are excited for the room to grow throughout the season."

Colfax/Elk Mound opened the season on Thursday by taking fourth as a team in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet hosted by Spring Valley/Elmwood at Spring Valley Golf Course. Chance Peters shot a 56 to lead the co-op, a score good for 10th place overall individually. Blanchard and Jace Acker each carded 61s while Matt Hanson finished with a 62 to round out the scoring golfers for the co-op.

Durand's Charlie Brenner earned medalist honors with his score of 40 in leading the Panthers to first as a team with 175 as Glenwood City (224) was second.

Colfax/Elk Mound hosts two Dunn-St. Croix Conference meets on May 3 and May 10 at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.

Schedule

April—22, at Spring Valley/Elmwood (Spring Valley); 26, at Mondovi (Valley); 29, at Durand (Rolling Greens).

May—3, Home meet (Whitetail); 6, at Spring Valley/Elmwood (Spring Valley); 10, Home meet (Whitetail); 12, at Glenwood City (Glen Hills); 17, at Mondovi (Valley); 19, at Glenwood City (Glen Hills); 25, Dunn-St. Croix Conference Tournament at Durand (Rolling Greens).

