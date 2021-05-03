Prep Boys Golf Preview: Colfax and Elk Mound teaming up in co-op for first time

Two Dunn-St. Croix Conference former foes are now teaming up on the links this spring as Colfax and Elk Mound form a co-op for the first time.

Jordan Kongshaug is leading the new co-op as coach and has a roster he says carries plenty of potential, but also quite a bit of youth.

Juniors Luke Blanchard and Tristan Lenz return as the lone golfers in the program with varsity experience. Lenz shot a 115 to finish in 37th place at the Division 3 regionals in 2019.

The team currently has 13 athletes in the program with Blanchard and Lenz as the lone juniors to go with three sophomores and eight freshmen.

"We are a very young team with very little high school golf experience," Kongshaug said. "Our guys are motivated to keep improving. They have done a great job during our contact days working on various aspects of their game. We will be very young and inexperienced, but we are excited for the room to grow throughout the season."