Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie No. 1 doubles team of Hendrickson, Witucki advance to state

EAU CLAIRE — The No. 1 doubles team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki advanced to next week's Division 1 Boys Tennis State Championships after taking third place on Thursday at sectionals at the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Hendrickson and Witucki won their first matchup of the day in the quarterfinals against Marshfield's Josh Grissman and Justin Rachu 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the state berth. The duo fell in the semifinals to Stevens Point's Luke Hinchcliffe and Colton Thielman 4-6, 1-6 but rebounded in the third-place match to beat the Hudson team of Josh Solberg and Josh LeCuyer 6-4, 7-6.
No. 2 singles Joey Leipnitz and No. 3 singles Isaac Johnson each won their semifinal matchups before falling in their sectional championship contests to take second place. No. 4 singles Noah Reckin lost his opening match of the day but rebounded to take third place. The No. 2 doubles team of Joaquin Gamez and Kai Wei Chen finished in fourth place, losing their opening matchup to the Marshfield team of Kennan Chojnacki and Payton Smith 6-1, 3-6, 9-11 and then falling to the Onalaska team of Alvin Hsieh and Austin Noble 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-10.
Jace Gilbertson fell in his quarterfinal matchup at No. 1 singles against Stevens Point's Noah Hlavac 6-7(3), 6-1 but could still advance to state via a special qualifying position in the coming days.
Leipnitz started Thursday with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Marshfield's Sam Roherty in the semifinals before suffering a 0-6, 2-6 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial's Evan Birkholz. Johnson earned a 6-1, 6-1 win against Onalaska's Max Klein to start the day before a 3-6, 1-6 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial's Bennett Kohlhepp. Reckin fell to Onalaska's Micah Bornitz 4-6, 2-6 in match one on Thursday but defeated Stevens Point's Anthony Eiden 6-4, 6-3 for third.
Eau Claire Memorial finished first in the team scoring at sectionals with 44 points, followed by Hudson in second with 32 and Menomonie third with 30. The Division 1 state tournament will be held next Thursday through Saturday back in Eau Claire at the same site.
The Mustangs advanced a strong contingent of competitors to Thursday's sectionals by virtue of advancement from Tuesday's sub-sectionals in Eau Claire. Hendrickson and Witucki earned a bye through sub-sectionals and didn't need to compete.
Gilbertson bested New Richmond's Thomas Smallidge 6-2, 6-1 earlier in the week. Leipnitz defeated Superior's Jaxson Vo 6-0, 6-0 in his first matchup on Tuesday before turning the tables on Hudson's Matt Dunn with a 6-4, 7-5 victory. Dunn had defeated Leipnitz in their prior three matchups. Johnson defeated Hudson's Luke Deschene 6-0, 6-2 and Reckin advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hudson's Eli Fredricksen.
Gamez and Wei Chen started the week with two victories at sub-sectionals, first defeating the Superior team of Vinnie Thiesen and Diedrick Nikoi 6-0, 6-0 before earning a 6-2, 6-4 win over the Eau Claire Memorial team of Sam Prasher and Jackson Sailing.
The No. 3 team of Brady Goodman and Austin Gjestson won their first matchup at sub-sectionals with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph before suffering a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Eau Claire Memorial's Grant Johnson and Gavin Sorensen.