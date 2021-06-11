Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie No. 1 doubles team of Hendrickson, Witucki advance to state

EAU CLAIRE — The No. 1 doubles team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki advanced to next week's Division 1 Boys Tennis State Championships after taking third place on Thursday at sectionals at the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.

Hendrickson and Witucki won their first matchup of the day in the quarterfinals against Marshfield's Josh Grissman and Justin Rachu 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the state berth. The duo fell in the semifinals to Stevens Point's Luke Hinchcliffe and Colton Thielman 4-6, 1-6 but rebounded in the third-place match to beat the Hudson team of Josh Solberg and Josh LeCuyer 6-4, 7-6.

No. 2 singles Joey Leipnitz and No. 3 singles Isaac Johnson each won their semifinal matchups before falling in their sectional championship contests to take second place. No. 4 singles Noah Reckin lost his opening match of the day but rebounded to take third place. The No. 2 doubles team of Joaquin Gamez and Kai Wei Chen finished in fourth place, losing their opening matchup to the Marshfield team of Kennan Chojnacki and Payton Smith 6-1, 3-6, 9-11 and then falling to the Onalaska team of Alvin Hsieh and Austin Noble 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-10.

Jace Gilbertson fell in his quarterfinal matchup at No. 1 singles against Stevens Point's Noah Hlavac 6-7(3), 6-1 but could still advance to state via a special qualifying position in the coming days.