Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Big Rivers, Central Wisconsin West, Cloverbelt leaders collide

Leading teams in the Big Rivers, Central Wisconsin West and Cloverbelt conferences collide as teams move closer to securing playoff berths and league titles.

Big Rivers

Games: Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake at Menomonie, Superior at Hudson, New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The league's top team in the standings hits the road to Menomonie while the Cardinals, Raiders and Huskies host conference clashes.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Menomonie

Rice Lake earned an 8-7 win over Chippewa Falls last Friday and faces another tough test against the one-loss Mustangs.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek at Elk Mound, Durand at Osseo-Fairchild, Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: The Ramblers host the one-loss-in-league-play Buffaloes for a Saturday matinee and the Warriors, Mounders and Thunder welcome league foes on Friday night.

Game of the Week: Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis

The Ramblers stand alone atop the Cloverbelt Conference with the Buffaloes one game back.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Glenwood City at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville, Colfax at Turtle Lake, Spring Valley at Clear Lake

Breakdown: The Hornets, Bulldogs, Lakers and Warriors all have conference matchups at home.

Game of the Week: Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville

The Wolves are one game behind Spring Valley and Bulldogs are in a three-way tie for third in the Dunn-St. Croix.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

