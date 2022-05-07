Prep Softball: Menomonie earns walk-off win over Onalaska at Bloomer invite

BLOOMER — The Menomonie softball team flexed its rally muscles on Saturday.

The Mustangs went 1-1 at the Bloomer invitational, starting the day with a 4-3 loss in nine innings to the host Blackhawks before rallying to beat Onalaska 6-5 in the final game of the day.

Maci Marlett drove in the game-winning run for the Mustangs against the Hilltoppers. Olivia Sample was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Jaycie Luzinski was 3-for-4 with three doubles to lead the offense for the Mustangs (5-12). Marlett picked up the win in the circle in relief of Isabel Gamez.

“We saw dedication and effort today," Menomonie coach Shelly Duex said. "They just kept going no matter what the circumstances were. Even if something didn’t go our way they kept their head up and they had a good attitude.”

Menomonie started the day by plating a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings against the Blackhawks. Luzinski opened the seventh with a walk and after being sacrifice bunted all the way to third base, she came around the score on a Bloomer error. The Mustangs put runners on base in the eighth and ninth but didn't score and Isabel Rubenzer started the bottom of the ninth with a single and came around the score on a wild pitch for the win.

Marlett started the first game for the Mustangs and allowed 11 hits and four earned runs while walking none and striking out five. Morgan Reckin doubled and was joined by Cece Behrend, Madelyn Shea and Shannon Mason with one hit each. Olivia Sample and Reckin each had one RBI for Menomonie.

“I think it’s important that people know how hard the girls work on and off the field," Duex said. "They’re working very hard in school as well and that’s something we take priority in.”

The Mustangs have a busy upcoming week of action. Following road games at Rice Lake and New Richmond on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Menomonie hosts New Richmond on Thursday, plays at Elk Mound on Friday before welcoming La Crosse Central for a doubleheader to close the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.