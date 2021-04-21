Prep Softball Preview: Young Colfax squad showing positive attitude, drive in return to diamond

Colfax returns a handful of players who logged significant playing time in 2019 before last spring’s season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dickinsen is looking for those veterans to lead the way while some new faces jump into the lineup as well.

Senior Bailey Bradford earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team honors in 2019 after hitting .426 with nine doubles, 13 runs batted in and 22 runs and will play up the middle in the infield. Fellow senior Marissa Harmon will patrol center field after hitting .213 with eight runs batted in and nine runs scored two years ago. Senior Anna Geissler will see time in the circle and outfield after hitting .211 with a pair of doubles, seven runs batted in and 15 runs scored as a sophomore. Junior Emilee Burcham-Scofield is expected to play all over the diamond after serving as the team’s flex player in 2019 and Jenna Goodell will also see time on the infield following a freshman season in which she hit .286 with 10 runs batted in and five runs scored.