Prep Softball Preview: Young Colfax squad showing positive attitude, drive in return to diamond

Many prep sports teams aren’t entirely sure what to expect as they return to action this spring.
But thus far fourth-year Colfax softball coach John Dickinsen has seen many positives with his Vikings squad.
Colfax returns a handful of players who logged significant playing time in 2019 before last spring’s season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dickinsen is looking for those veterans to lead the way while some new faces jump into the lineup as well.
Senior Bailey Bradford earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team honors in 2019 after hitting .426 with nine doubles, 13 runs batted in and 22 runs and will play up the middle in the infield. Fellow senior Marissa Harmon will patrol center field after hitting .213 with eight runs batted in and nine runs scored two years ago. Senior Anna Geissler will see time in the circle and outfield after hitting .211 with a pair of doubles, seven runs batted in and 15 runs scored as a sophomore. Junior Emilee Burcham-Scofield is expected to play all over the diamond after serving as the team’s flex player in 2019 and Jenna Goodell will also see time on the infield following a freshman season in which she hit .286 with 10 runs batted in and five runs scored.
Sophomores Mallory Field, Paige Jensen and Ella Peterson along with freshman Jada Anderson, Jaida Riley, Alexis Schindler, McKenna Shipman and Ashley Solberg will see their first varsity action this spring.
“We are going to be young and need to replace some key players from two years ago,” Dickinsen said. “We will need many people to step up and fill some big roles both on offense and defense. So far I am really liking the attitudes and drive the girls are showing. We need to keep building off of that to have a competitive season.”
Since the Vikings were last on the diamond they’ve seen the graduation of key players Emmie Edwards, Kaitlyn Field, Jozie Buchanan and Tori Hill.
Colfax has a home-heavy start to the season schedule, beginning by hosting Elk Mound on April 27 before the Vikings welcome Elmwood/Plum City on April 29. In total the Vikings are currently scheduled to face seven of their first nine opponents at home before the road portion of the schedule kicks into gear during the second half of the season.
2021 Schedule
April—27, Elk Mound; 29, Elmwood/Plum City.
May—3, at Glenwood City; 6, Boyceville; 7, Cameron; 10, Mondovi; 13, at Durand; 17, Spring Valley; 18, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; 20, at Elk Mound; 24, at Elmwood/Plum City; 25, Glenwood City; 27, at Boyceville.
June—1, at Mondovi; 4, at Spring Valley; 7, Durand.