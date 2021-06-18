Prep Track and Field Division 2 Sectionals: Elk Mound's Verdon advances to state in 200-meter dash

OSCEOLA — Elk Mound junior Korbin Verdon advanced to state in the 200-meter dash on Thursday after finishing in fourth place at Division 2 sectionals.

Verdon timed in at 23.82 seconds to edge Stratford's Luke Gaulke by three tenths of a second for the final qualifying spot. Verdon is the lone Mounder to advance to state although a few others were close. Spencer Wolf was fifth in the 100 in 11.33, one hundreth of a second behind Amery's Gavin Melberg for fourth. The boys 3,200 relay team of Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl and Cason Pederson was sixth while Verdon tied for sixth in the high jump. The girls 400 relay team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra, Kennedy Pritchard and Olivia Schreiber was eighth while Hadenfeldt (200) and Pederson (long jump) were each 10th in their respective events.

Ethan Levra and Antonio Meyer were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 400 while the girls 3,200 relay of Carly Mohr, Kyra Hadenfeldt, Madison Lehman and Mercede Rothbauer was 11th. The boys 400 relay team of AJ Miller, Logan Schultz, Wolf and Alex Woodford was 12th, as was Pritchard in the 100. Jack Gabert was 13th in the 110 hurdles and 14th in the triple jump while the boys 800 relay of Pederson, Verdon, Miller and Wolf was 14th and Marley King finished 15th in the 800.