Prep Track and Field Division 2 Sectionals: Elk Mound's Verdon advances to state in 200-meter dash

OSCEOLA — Elk Mound junior Korbin Verdon advanced to state in the 200-meter dash on Thursday after finishing in fourth place at Division 2 sectionals.
Verdon timed in at 23.82 seconds to edge Stratford's Luke Gaulke by three tenths of a second for the final qualifying spot. Verdon is the lone Mounder to advance to state although a few others were close. Spencer Wolf was fifth in the 100 in 11.33, one hundreth of a second behind Amery's Gavin Melberg for fourth. The boys 3,200 relay team of Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl and Cason Pederson was sixth while Verdon tied for sixth in the high jump. The girls 400 relay team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra, Kennedy Pritchard and Olivia Schreiber was eighth while Hadenfeldt (200) and Pederson (long jump) were each 10th in their respective events.
Ethan Levra and Antonio Meyer were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 400 while the girls 3,200 relay of Carly Mohr, Kyra Hadenfeldt, Madison Lehman and Mercede Rothbauer was 11th. The boys 400 relay team of AJ Miller, Logan Schultz, Wolf and Alex Woodford was 12th, as was Pritchard in the 100. Jack Gabert was 13th in the 110 hurdles and 14th in the triple jump while the boys 800 relay of Pederson, Verdon, Miller and Wolf was 14th and Marley King finished 15th in the 800.
The Osceola boys (63 points) and girls (65) swept the team titles as the Mounder boys tied for 19th (14) and the girls were tied for 28th (one). The Division 2 state track and field champions are set for Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Wolf, Levra win regional titles
At Bloomer, Elk Mound’s Spencer Wolf and Ethan Levra reach earned Division 2 regional championships for the Mounder track and field team on Monday.
Wolf and Levra were victorious in sprint races and led 1-2 finishes at the top of the standings for Elk Mound. Wolf won the 100-meter dash in 11.34 with Braedon Pederson in second place while Levra took first place in the 400 in 55.96 with Antonio Meyer in second.
Korbin Verdon earned two second-place finishes for the boys team in finishing runner-up in the 200 and the high jump. Jack Gabert was third in the triple jump and fourth in the 110 hurdles and Pederson finished fourth in the long jump to advance to Thursday’s sectionals in Osceola. The Mounder boys also had three relay teams advance with third-place finishes — the 400 (AJ Miller, Logan Schultz, Wolf, Alex Woodford), 800 (Pederson, Verdon, Miller, Wolf) and 3,200 (Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl, Cason Pederson) teams. The boys 1,600 team of Schultz, Levra, Miller and Meyer finished fifth in their race, one spot away from advancing.
Four individuals and two relays advanced to sectionals for the Elk Mound girls team. Kennedy Pritchard was runner-up in the 100 and Lydia Levra finished second in the 200 where Aleya Hadenfeldt was fourth. The 3,200 team of Kyra Hadenfeldt, Madison Lehman, Kayden Nielson and Marley King finished second and the 400 team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Levra, Pritchard and Olivia Schreiber were third. King was also fourth in the 800 to move on.
Schreiber (triple jump) and the girls 1,600 team of Hadenfeldt, Levra, Lehman and Schreiber were each fifth. The Elk Mound boys finished second as a team with 106 points as St. Croix Central won with 147 points while the Elk Mound girls were seventh with 50 points as Prescott won the title with 162 points.