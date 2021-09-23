Prep Volleyball: Menomonie hosts 'Dig Pink' night to help fundraise for Klatt family

When faced with a difficult fight, the Menomonie community wanted to make sure one family know it wasn't alone.

The Menomonie volleyball program hosted a 'Dig Pink' night on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup against Chippewa Falls. The event was used as a fundraiser to support Jamie Klatt, mother of Mustang junior varsity player Paityn Klatt, as she battles breast cancer. All the money raised during the various activities were donated to the Klatt family to help in their fight.

“Our community is great and our fans have been coming out and supporting us, which is great," Menomonie coach Kyle Moore said. "We had our players parents step up in a really big way and stores in our community that donated a bunch of stuff for us. It speaks highly for our community, I think.”

The Mustangs wore pink jerseys while fans in the stands were also decked out in pink gear to cheer on their teams. Chippewa Falls coach Luke Heidtke has know Moore for many years and when the Mustangs coach approached Heidtke about holding the event when the Cardinals came to town, he and his team were excited to participate.

“It’s nice to have a conference of rivals but also friends and that’s what I feel a lot of the Big Rivers is," Heidtke said.

On the court the Cardinals earned a victory in straight sets over the Mutangs 25-13, 25-21, 25-13.

Menomonie (12-10, 1-3) battled inconsistency throughout the three sets, playing tough with the one-loss Cardinals at times while struggling at others. But it's been a big improvement in Moore's second season leading the program after a winless campaign in 2020.

“We’re a team in progress," Moore said. "Last year we went 0-12 and this year we’re at 12-10 now after this loss so we’re slowly growing. Confidence is key for us.”

Chippewa Falls (22-1, 3-0) struggled from the serving line but was able to pull away to stay unbeaten on the young Big Rivers season.

“We didn’t serve very well tonight but the good thing is there’s going to be times when things don’t go well physically and it’s like how can you respond?" Heidtke said. "Our athletes are doing a really nice job of making sure they work together and collaborate and I think that was the big takeaway from tonight.”

Menomonie earned a five-set win over New Richmond on Sept. 16 for their first Big Rivers win of the season to go with defeats to Rice Lake, Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls. The Mustangs are off until a Thursday, Sept. 30 road contest at Eau Claire North followed by a triangular in Colfax on Monday, Oct. 4 versus Bloomer and Colfax.

Moore coached the Mustangs for five seasons as an assistant prior to taking over as head coach in 2020 and is excited for what the future holds and the improvement the Mustangs have shown led by seniors Evelyn Uetz, Grace Hasse, Jenna Schaefer and Emily Anderson.

“Our team is getting better every day in the gym and I’m excited for the future of this program," Moore said. "The seniors are pretty close to my heart so I’m really excited for them.”

