HUDSON — Menomonie's Kellan Aure, Sam Skillings and Girard Jones each won Division 1 regional titles to advance to next week's sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids.
Aure (30-7) took the championship at 132 pounds with a pin of River Falls' Cooper Andrea (three minutes, 28 seconds). Aure had advance to the title bout with a 16-4 major decision over Hudson's Bryce Hunsburger in the semifinals.
Skillings (19-1) recorded a pin (1:26) over Superior's Trevor Derick in the quarterfinal before a 18-2 tech fall of Eau Claire Memorial's Ethan Mitra in the semifinal. Skillings then pinned (0:50) Chippewa Falls' Austin Smith in the 182 title match.
Jones (17-3) won the 285 title with a 5-3 decision over Chippewa Falls' Taylor Pahl. Jone had defeated River Falls' Gabe Glaubitz by an 8-2 decision in his semifinal match.
Zach Evenson (120), Evan Harper (126) and Jaylen Wright (195) each placed third to advance to sectionals.
Evenson (10-7) won a 4-0 decision over Eau Claire Memorial's Connor Anderson in the quarterfinal before being pinned by James Hampton of River Falls late in the third period of his semifinal match.
Evenson responded to win a 7-4 decision over Hudson's Jacob Fanning for third place.
Harper (15-9) pinned (2:50) New Richmond's Tyler Harris in the quarterfinal and defeated Eau Claire Memorial's Neven Peterson 10-8 in the semifinal.
Harper would then be pinned in final 10 seconds of the final period in the first place match by Hudson's Matthew Feia. River Falls' Elliot Hampton pinned Harper in the second place match.
Wright (27-5) pinned (0:57) Superior's Seth Smetak in the semifinal before losing a 4-0 decision to Hudson's Hank Gierke in the title match. Wright took a forfeit in the second place match.
Cole Larson (152), Josh Boyette (170), and Cody Kwak (220) each took fifth and Kolyn Wolf (106) Minkus Vang (113), Nick Haviland (138) and Hunter Deutsch finished in sixth.
Menomonie finished third place as a team with a score of 157.5 as Hudson won the regional team title (253.5) and River Falls took second (218).
Boyceville wins Division 3 regional team title
At Durand, the Bulldogs won five individual titles on their way to a Division 3 regional team championship.
Josiah Berg (120), Nate Stuart (126), Ira Bialzik (138), Tyler Dormanen (152) and Trett Joles (182) each won their respective weight classes.
Boyceville will compete in a Division 3 team sectional in Cumberland on Tuesday.
Boyceville topped the leaderboard with a team score of 258.5 to defeat second place Spring Valley/Elmwood (250).
Berg (31-4) pinned (2:58) Glenwood City's James Knight in the semifinal before defeating Tristan Neisinger of Spring Valley/Elmwood 21-6 in the finals.
Stuart (26-13) pinned (3:11) Gabe Knops of Glenwood City in his semifinal match and then recorded a pin (2:21) of Dawson Hartung of Durand in the title match.
Bialzik (22-15) won by pin (1:18) in his semifinal contest over Durand's Roy Cooper before defeating Max Schmitt of Spring Valley/Elmwood by pin (3:31) in the the championship bout.
Dormanen (29-8) advanced to the title match with byes in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before defeatging Spring Valley/Elmwood's Cross Hurlburt 17-2 to win the title.
Joles (37-1) pinned (3:08) Glenwood City's Tucker Lagerstrom in the championship match after byes in the previous two rounds.
Coming in second for Boyceville and advancing to sectionals was Brice Evenson (113), Aitor Lopez (132) and Nick Hillman (170).
Evenson (18-11) pinned (1:32) Ethan Lindstrom of Durand in the semifinal before losing a 10-0 decision to Glenwood City's Andy Grant in the first place match. Evenson bounced back to pin (3:41) Tylor LaCroix of Spring Valley/Elmwood to take second.
Lopez (5-13) pinned (1:13) Glenwood City's Jabin Hojem in his semifinal match and then was defeated by pin by Cody Wagner of Mondovi in the title match. By way of his earlier victory over Hojern, Lopez claimed second place.
Hillman (17-19) received a bye in the opening round before losing by pin to Nate Fesenmaier in the semifinals. Hillman responded to pin both Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Joshua Konvicka (1:05) and Mondovi's Mitchell Fedie (1:26) to take second place.
The individual sectional is Saturday in Edgar.
Emma Gruenhagen (106), Bash Nielsen (160), Josh Marzofka (195), Keegan Plemon (220) and John Klefstad (285) all took third place.
Bloomer/Colfax's Blanchard, Best and Rothbauer win regional titles
At Somerset, the Raptors earned three Division 2 individual regional championships.
Luke Blanchard (38-5) won both his matches at 113 with a decision win advancing him to the finals where he beat Osceola's Thomas Oswald by a 5-3 sudden victory. Sawyer Best (43-1) moved onto the finals at 132 with a major decision win before earning the title in a 7-6 decision win against Amery's Jordan Penard. Rothbauer (40-3) started his day at 152 with a quick pinfall wins in the semis before picking up a 9-1 major decision win against Amery's Grant Cook for the regional championship.
Mitch Harmon (12-3) was second at 160, making his way to the finals with a pinfall and decision win. He fell by 7-2 decision to Saint Croix Central's Devin Wasley, but bounced back with a decision victory by the same score against Baldwin-Woodville's Bode LaGrander for second.
Parker Readinger finished in third place at 195 for Bloomer/Colfax, who was fifth with 147 points as Baldwin-Woodville (217) edged Amery (211) for the team regional title.
Sectionals are next Saturday in Osceola.
