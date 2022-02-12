Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Boyceville's Bialzik, Dormanen and Nielson win Division 3 regional titles

CADOTT — The Boyceville trio of Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Sabastian Nielson each won Division 3 regional wrestling championships on Saturday for the Bulldogs.

Boyceville advanced six wrestlers in total to next Saturday's sectionals in St. Croix Falls as Noah Evenson, John Klefstad and Keegan Plemon each finished second.

Bialzik (20-6) won the championship at 160 with a pin over Spring Valley/Elmwood's Joel Anderson before a 12-10 decision win against Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer for the title. Dormanen (40-4) secured to pinfalls in the first period to take the title at 170 by beating Spring Valley/Elmwood's Brody Bleskacek in the semis and Cadott's Caden Kingston for the championship. Nielson (36-7) also pinned two opponents in the first period, besting Glenwood City's Carter Glemens and Cadott's Levi Lindsay for the championship at 195.

Evanson (6-3) edged Cadott's Kaleb Lodahl in the 106 semis by 10-9 decision before being pinned by Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser in the championship match with Evanson earned second by rule. Klefstad (26-14) pinned Spring Valley/Elmwood's Trace Anderson in 24 seconds in the 220 semis. Klefstad fell by forfeit in the championship match to Cadott's Gavin Tegels but pinned Thorp/Owen-Withee's Wyatt Wulff in 44 seconds for second. Plemon (39-9) pinned Glenwood City's Marcuis DeSmith in the 285 semis but lost by 3-0 decision against Thorp/Owen-Withee's Nathan Zarins before coming back with a 4-0 win against Cadott's Kane Mengel for second.

Jack Gruenhagen (8-14) finished third at 182 for the Bulldogs.

Cadott won the team championship with 271 points with Boyceville third at 192.5 points.

Menomonie's Aure, Kwak win Division 1 regional titles

At New Richmond, Kellan Aure and Cody Kwak secured Division 1 regional championships to lead the Mustangs.

Aure (19-3) pinned his way to the title at 132 by beating Hudson's Lon Feia, Eau Claire North's Elijah Vlcek and New Richmond's Thomas Jefferson in 3:36 or quicker. Kwak (35-4) needed two pins for the title at 220, beating Eau Claire North's Noah Penigar and New Richmond's Caleb Hyman.

Brayten Casey, Kolyn Wolf and Josh Boyette were each second for the Mustangs. Casey (36-2) won his first match of the day with a 17-2 technical fall in the 106 semis over New Richmond's Eden Henning before a 7-0 decision defeat to Hudson's Liam Neitzel in the championship match. Casey came back to win via 5-0 decision against River Falls' Jonas Longstorf for second. Wolf (28-11) picked up a 7-2 decision win to start the day in his 120 semifinal against Chippewa Falls' Gabe Mattison before a pinfall loss to River Falls' Aidan Peterson for first. Wolf battled back with a 17-0 technical fall on New Richmond's Carter Sterba for second. Boyette (15-3) used two pin wins at 195 to advance to the finals where he fell by pin against Hudson's Ryan Rambo and Boyette earned second by rule.

Nick Haviland and Brady Thompson were each third and Andrew Schaefer was fourth to punch their respective tickets to next Saturday's sectionals at Eau Claire North. Haviland (26-14) won his 160 quarterfinal match by pinfall but lost in the semis by 11-3 major decision. Haviland secured third place with an 11-8 decision against Hudson's Dawson Clymer but lost in the second place match to New Richmond's Chase Feiner by 9-4 decision. Thompson (16-10) also won his first matchup in the quarterfinals with an 11-8 decision win before a pinfall loss in the 182 semis. Thompson earned a 12-9 decision win against Eau Claire North's Jin Yang for third but lost second by rule. Schaefer (19-15) opened his day at 285 with a pinfal win before losing his next two matches by pinfall, but secured fourth with a pinfall of Hudso's Trevor Pals in 1:35.

Carver Olson and Ben Radle were each fifth for Menomonie, one spot from advancing. As a team the Mustangs were third with 172 points as River Falls (227.5) was first with Hudson (207) second.

Blanchard, Rothbauer win Division 2 regional titles

At Neillsville, Bloomer/Colfax seniors Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer each won Division 2 regional titles.

Blanchard (25-5) pinned Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell in the 152 semifinals before a 14-0 major decision win against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Keeghan Anding in the championship match. Rothbauer (39-2) started his championship push at 160 with a pinfall over Abbotsford/Colby's Jacob Hoppe in the semifinals and followed up with a 7-1 decision win against Medford's Logan Kawa.

Ayden Anderson are Alex Poirier also moving on with second-place finishes. Anderson (15-15) advanced to the finals at 106 with a 19-0 technical fall over Medford's Rylan Zoellick before being pinned by Regis/Altoona's Deaglan O'Connell in the championship match. Anderson beat Zoellick by rule for second. Poirier (15-7) picked up a pinfall win in his 145 semifinal matchup against Medford's Cory Lindahl before suffering a 6-0 decision defeat to Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka in the championship match. Anderson finished second by rule over Lindahl.

“The middle of our weight class is our strength,” Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said, “they have been all year. They’ve been practicing together for the last couple weeks, rotating in with (Alex) Poirier another one of our wrestlers that took second. They just put out a great couple weeks of hard work in and it paid off.”

Brok McCann (9-10) was third at 195, one spot away from advancing to sectionals. McCann fell to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dan Polzin by pinfall in the 195 semis but bounced back to beat Regis/Altoona's Alex Wood with a pin before falling by rule to Polzin for second.

Brison Tuschl finished fourth at 120, James McElroy and Samy Espinal came home fifth at 126 and 220, respectively, and Evan Nitek finished sixth at 182 for the Raptors. Bloomer/Colfax finished fourth with 128.5 points as Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal won the team regional title with 220 points over Regis/Altoona (198.5).

