Prep Wrestling Sectionals Roundup: Menomonie's Skillings, Jones advance to Division 1 state championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Menomonie's Sam Skillings won a Division 1 sectional championship at 182 pounds to advance to the upcoming individual state championships.
Girard Jones finished runner-up at 285 to also earn a spot at the state meet in Madison, which begins on Thursday.
Skillings (22-1) rolled through the competition recording three pins on his way to the title. In the championship matchup Skillings pinned D.C. Everest's Nick Klug in just 15 seconds.
He advanced to the finals with pins of Wausau West's Nathan LaRue (1:24) in the quarterfinals and Stevens Point's Brett Johnston (1:43) in the semifinals.
Jones (20-4) pinned Wausau East's Reece Ament in the quarterfinals, before a 9-0 decision over River Falls' Gabe Glaubitz in the semis.
Advancing to the first place match, Jones was defeated by Merrill's Zach Iribarren in a tiebreaker (4-1). Jones bounced back to defeat Taylor Pahl of Chippewa Falls by a 4-1 decision.
Kellan Aure placed fourth at 132, falling short of the state meet. Aure (31-9) won a 12-6 decision over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln's Cole Ladick in the quarterfinals. The freshman then lost to Marshfield's Brett Franklin in the semis and Steven Point's Max Schierl in the third place match.
Zach Evenson (10-8) lost his first round match to Marshfield's Keagan Cliver at 120 and Evan Harper (15-10) was defeated in his opening match by D.C. Everest's Blake Heal.
Menomonie came in seventh as a team with a score of 47 as Marshfield topped the leaderboard at 126.5.
Best, Rothbauer win Division 2 sectional titles for Bloomer/Colfax
At Osceola, Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer each took home Division 2 sectional championships.
Best (46-1) was the best at 132, winning all three of his matches on the day. He opened the tournament with a technical fall win over Barron's Mason Ecklor to advance to the semifinals where he won by 7-0 decision over Medford's Carson Church. Best faced Amery's Jordan Penard in the finals and earned an 8-6 sudden victory for the sectional championship.
Rothbauer (43-3) took home the title at 152, starting his day with a major decision win against Ashland's Aaron Diamond. Rothbauer advanced to the finals with a late pinfall over Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Payton Koskta and secured the championship with a 6-2 decision victory over Ellsworth's Carter Huppert.
Bloomer/Colfax's Luke Blanchard (40-7) finished fourth at 113, winning his first match by technical fall before a 5-2 decision loss to Spencer/Marshfield Columbus' Ashton Ackman. Blanchard defeated West Salem/Bangor's Bradyn Glasspoole by 11-2 major decision to stay alive but fell by 9-6 decision against Osceola's Thomas Oswald in the third place match.
Bloomer/Colfax's Mitch Harmon (12-4) lost his first match of the day at 160 by pinfall to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Jaden Anderson.
G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (139) had the most team points with Bloomer/Colfax in seventh (50).
Berg, Joles win Division 3 sectional titles for Boyceville
At Edgar, Josiah Berg and Trett Joles each won a Division 3 sectional championship at their respective weight classes and earn a spot at the state meet.
Nate Stuart and Ira Bialzik both finished in third place to also qualify for state.
Berg (34-4) won the title at 120 pounds by defeating Mason Will of Saint Croix Falls 8-4. Berg had advanced to the title match after a 12-7 decision over Cameron's Remington Ladd in the quarterfinals and a 12-4 decision over Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag in the semifinals.
Joles (43-1) pinned Stratford's Raife Smart in the quarterfinals in 3:51 before an 18-3 technical fall (3:22) over Kees Hoogland of Phillips in the semis.
Joles pinned Cadott's Steven Pfeiffer (1:39) in the title bout to earn the sectional championship at 182 pounds.
At 126, Stuart (30-14) pinned Phillips' Jesse Bruhn (5:06) in the quarterfinals. In the semis Stuart lost by ultimate tiebreaker (3-2) to Tyler Shunck of Shell Lake. Stuart responded to defeat Cadott's Nick Fasbenders by fall (5:27) in the consolation semifinals and then Gabe Knops of Glenwood City by fall (2:46) in the third place match.
Bialzik (25-18) got a pin in his first matchup at 138 over Tommy Quinn of Cameron (3:27) but then lost to Stratford's Elijah Lucio. Bialzik came back to pin (4:35) Chequamegon's Owen Miesbauer and then earn a 17-15 decision over Saint Croix Falls' Zack Clark in the third place match.
In a battle for second, Bialzik lost to Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer.
Tyler Dormanen (30-11) took fourth for the Bulldogs at 152. After an opening round defeat, Dormanen pinned Chequamegon's Michael Kirch (3:06) to reach the third place match where he was edged by Saint Croix Falls' Bennett Bergmann.
Brice Evenson (18-13) suffered an opening round defeat at 113 as did Aitor Lopez (5-15) at 132. Nick Hillman (17-21) also dropped his first matchup of the day at 170 to be eliminated.
Boyceville scored 79.5 points to finish fourth overall as Stratford (159) edged Cadott (140) for the most team points.