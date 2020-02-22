Prep Wrestling Sectionals Roundup: Menomonie's Skillings, Jones advance to Division 1 state championships

Bloomer/Colfax's Mitch Harmon (12-4) lost his first match of the day at 160 by pinfall to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Jaden Anderson.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (139) had the most team points with Bloomer/Colfax in seventh (50).

Berg, Joles win Division 3 sectional titles for Boyceville

At Edgar, Josiah Berg and Trett Joles each won a Division 3 sectional championship at their respective weight classes and earn a spot at the state meet.

Nate Stuart and Ira Bialzik both finished in third place to also qualify for state.

Berg (34-4) won the title at 120 pounds by defeating Mason Will of Saint Croix Falls 8-4. Berg had advanced to the title match after a 12-7 decision over Cameron's Remington Ladd in the quarterfinals and a 12-4 decision over Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag in the semifinals.

Joles (43-1) pinned Stratford's Raife Smart in the quarterfinals in 3:51 before an 18-3 technical fall (3:22) over Kees Hoogland of Phillips in the semis.

Joles pinned Cadott's Steven Pfeiffer (1:39) in the title bout to earn the sectional championship at 182 pounds.