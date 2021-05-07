Thursday Prep Roundup: Dunn, Bygd and Hellendrung bash home runs as Boyceville softball tops Colfax

COLFAX — The Boyceville softball team broke out the big bats on Thursday, bashing three home runs in an 8-5 Heart O'North Conference victory over Colfax.

Hannah Dunn, Libby Bygd and Hailey Hellendrung each hit home runs for the Bulldogs in the win. Dunn had four hits including her home run and a double while scoring twice and driving in two. Byrg had two hits, three runs batted in and three walks while Hellendrung scored twice and walked twice.

Ella Holden struck out seven while allowing two earned runs across seven innings in the circle for the victory.

Ella Peterson homered and drove in two for the Vikings with Marissa Harmon adding two hits and a run scored.

River Falls 12, Menomonie 0 (6 inn.)

At Menomonie, the Wildcats blanked the Mustangs in a Big Rivers contest.

Emma Dean had a pair of hits for Menomonie.

Girls Soccer

Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 1

At Menomonie, three goals in the first half helped the Mustangs in a Big Rivers win.