Thursday Prep Roundup: Dunn, Bygd and Hellendrung bash home runs as Boyceville softball tops Colfax

COLFAX — The Boyceville softball team broke out the big bats on Thursday, bashing three home runs in an 8-5 Heart O'North Conference victory over Colfax.
Hannah Dunn, Libby Bygd and Hailey Hellendrung each hit home runs for the Bulldogs in the win. Dunn had four hits including her home run and a double while scoring twice and driving in two. Byrg had two hits, three runs batted in and three walks while Hellendrung scored twice and walked twice.
Ella Holden struck out seven while allowing two earned runs across seven innings in the circle for the victory.
Ella Peterson homered and drove in two for the Vikings with Marissa Harmon adding two hits and a run scored.
River Falls 12, Menomonie 0 (6 inn.)
At Menomonie, the Wildcats blanked the Mustangs in a Big Rivers contest.
Emma Dean had a pair of hits for Menomonie.
Girls Soccer
Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 1
At Menomonie, three goals in the first half helped the Mustangs in a Big Rivers win.
Mia Smith and Samantha Jacobsen each scored two goals for Menomonie (1-0-1, 1-0-1) with Kiana Frank assisting on three of those goal sand Smith having an assist.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 3
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs led early before a seven-run second inning helped the Huskies in a Big Rivers triumph.
Evan Sisko's three-run double in the top of the first staked the Mustangs to an early lead in defeat.
Gabe Richardson hit a grand slam for the Huskies.
Elk Mound 8, Durand 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders picked up a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Panthers.
Joseph Javanovich, Ryan Bohl and Nate Lew each drove in a run while Ethan Johnson scored twice for Elk Mound.
Sam Roder allowed one run over five innings while striking out seven before Avery Kaanta pitched two scoreless innings to close out the victory.
Boyceville 12, Colfax 1 (5 inn.)
At Colfax, the Bulldogs scored at least two runs in four of five innings of a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Ira Bialzik had three hits and two runs batted in for Boyceville. Trett Joles, Connor Sempf, Walker Retz and Jacob Granley had two hits apiece as a part of the hit parade for the Bulldogs.
Connor Sempf struck out four in three innings to earn the win on the hill.
Bryce Sikora was 2-for-3 for the Vikings.
Boys Golf
Brice shoots 52 for Colfax/Elk Mound
At Spring Valley, Zane Brice led the way for Colfax/Elk Mound in a Dunn-St. Croix meet at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Brice shot a 52 to finish tied for seventh with Glenwood City's Owen Swenby in the individual standings. Luke Blanchard and Riley Krall each shot a 55 and Jace Acker finished with a 57 as Colfax/Elk Mound was fourth in team standings with a 219 as Durand was first at 173.
Dawson Kurth of Durand shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.