Thursday-Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Greenwood third in floor exercise at Big Rivers Conference meet

HUDSON — Melody Greenwood finished third in the floor exercise to lead the Menomonie gymnastics team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference meet.

Greenwood was third with a score of 9.075 as a part of a strong day which also included a sixth on the vault (8.625) and seventh on the uneven bars (7.425) as she led the team by taking eighth all-around (33.075).

Delaney Untz finished seventh on the balance beam (8.45) and eighth in the floor exercise (8.6) as she finished 10th all-around (31.95). Alexis Anderson finished 11th all-around (31.05), led by 14th place finishes in the vault (8.325) and floor exercise (8.275).

Menomonie finished fourth in the team standings with 125.4 points as River Falls (135) and Hudson (133.3) finished first and second, respectively.

Friday

Girls Basketball Regionals

Menomonie 67, Superior 53

At Menomonie, a big second half pushed the Mustangs to a Division 1 regional semifinal victory.

Mary Bird and Helen Chen had 16 points apiece to lead Menomonie (10-7). Emma Mommsen scored 15 points and Sammy Jacobsen added eight points.