Thursday-Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Greenwood third in floor exercise at Big Rivers Conference meet

HUDSON — Melody Greenwood finished third in the floor exercise to lead the Menomonie gymnastics team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference meet.
Greenwood was third with a score of 9.075 as a part of a strong day which also included a sixth on the vault (8.625) and seventh on the uneven bars (7.425) as she led the team by taking eighth all-around (33.075).
Delaney Untz finished seventh on the balance beam (8.45) and eighth in the floor exercise (8.6) as she finished 10th all-around (31.95). Alexis Anderson finished 11th all-around (31.05), led by 14th place finishes in the vault (8.325) and floor exercise (8.275).
Menomonie finished fourth in the team standings with 125.4 points as River Falls (135) and Hudson (133.3) finished first and second, respectively.
Friday
Girls Basketball Regionals
Menomonie 67, Superior 53
At Menomonie, a big second half pushed the Mustangs to a Division 1 regional semifinal victory.
Mary Bird and Helen Chen had 16 points apiece to lead Menomonie (10-7). Emma Mommsen scored 15 points and Sammy Jacobsen added eight points.
Emma Raye had 20 points for Superior (8-5) as the Spartans led 36-35 at halftime. Menomonie went on to fall to Hudson 58-31 in Saturday's regional finals.
Eau Claire Regis 44, Colfax 42
At Colfax, the Ramblers edged the Vikings in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Madison Barstad finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Colfax (13-4), followed by eight points and 11 rebounds by McKenna Shipman and seven points and three steals from Emilee Burcham-Scofield.
Makenna Rohrscheib had 20 points for Eau Claire Regis (12-8).
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 60, Holmen 57
At Holmen, the Mustangs earned a nonconference win over the Vikings.
Logan Hollinger led Menomonie (11-11) with 21 points, followed by 17 from Noah Feddersen and 11 by Brock Thornton.
Reid Tengblad scored 15 points for Holmen (6-4).
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65 (OT)
At Menomonie, the Mustangs outlasted the Old Abes in a Big Rivers Conference overtime matchup.
Noah Feddersen scored 22 points and Brock Thornton added 20 for the Mustangs (10-11, 5-7). DeVauntaye Parker had 11 points and Logan Hollinger scored eight in the victory.
LJ Wells had 22 points for the Old Abes (12-5, 6-6).
Elk Mound 59, Mondovi 44
At Elk Mound, the Mounders carried a 33-22 lead into the second half and prevailed over the Buffaloes in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Ryan Bohl and Kaden Russo each finished with 21 points to lead Elk Mound (14-8, 11-3). Ben Heath scored 11 points and Nate Lew added six in the win.
Max Marten, Wyatt Falkner and Evan Gray had nine points apiece for Mondovi (12-9, 9-5).
Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33
At Boyceville, the Cardinals earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Bulldogs.
Connor Sempf had a team-high 11 points for the Bulldogs (1-20, 0-13) with Grant Kaiser adding seven points in the victory.
Tyler Bowman led all scorers with 16 points for Spring Valley (15-3, 12-2).