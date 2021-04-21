 Skip to main content
Stand in the Light to host Spring Culmination
Stand in the Light to host Spring Culmination

Stand the Light Memory Choir will host their Spring 2021 Virtual Showcase, "Music Legacies" at 6:30 p.m. April 29 via their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaQ-bQa5EQrySz61Iu3d3aQ

Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, continues its mission to use the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.

To aid in its uplifting and important work, supporters can make a financial donation, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org.

