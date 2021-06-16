Steve Lopez of Quality Roofing, Menomonie, grows from career worker to mentor

During his time at Quality, Lopez has had the opportunity to travel for different projects—something he has enjoyed immensely.

“Prior to working here, I had never left Marshfield that much, but now I’ve been to so many different places,” he said. “They pay for lodging and gas 100%.”

Lopez especially enjoyed working on the Wisconsin State Capitol building last year, along with Madison County Jail, University of Wisconsin buildings, and NTC, among others.

“Now I can tell my kids, ‘You know who did that roof there?’,” he said.

Lopez speaks highly of Quality Roofing and its leadership and recommends anyone seeking rewarding employment to join the team.

“Pat and Mark [Begotka] and the bosses are awesome people. They are understanding, patient, go out of their way to understand you. It’s like my second family here,” he said. “They have an open-door policy. They are very understanding of any circumstance. They don’t judge people. They actually go out of their way to help you. You can talk to them about whatever you want.”

Though starting a new job can be overwhelming, Lopez encourages patience and grace.