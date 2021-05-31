Stout alumna hosts podcast on analyzing, utilizing white privilege

Julie Kohler, who graduated from UW-Stout in 1995, with degrees in human development and family studies and psychology, started the Wonder Media Network podcast White Picket Fence in October 2020. The show talks about the fractured — and often frustrating — politics of white women. It delves into the questions of why white women have, throughout history, aligned their politics with white men and not women of color and what to do about it.

“There is a long way to go to use our positions of privilege and power to advance racial justice in this country,” Kohler said of white women. “Those of us who think of ourselves as feminists and committed to gender justice and racial justice, I think there is a lot of reflection what we need to be doing about our complicity and structural inequities in this country, and how we can show up differently and better to improve the well-being for everyone. If we can show up and improve the well-being of those who are more marginalized, that really will improve well-being across the board. I felt a responsibility as a white woman to interrogate my complicity and where I needed to be doing better myself and also to be unpacking and making sense of historical patterns and political trends so that others…who share these values would have more information on how they could show up differently.”