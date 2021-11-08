Stout to recognize Veterans day with memorials, suicide prevention training and fundraiser

The University of Wisconsin-Stout Veterans Club and the Veteran Services Office are planning a week of events to celebrate Veterans Day from Monday, Nov. 8, to Friday, Nov. 12.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.

Starting Nov. 8, club members will place U.S. flags in the east-side amphitheater of the Memorial Student Center to honor members of the U.S. military-affiliated with UW-Stout students or staff members who died, went missing in action or were prisoners of war while serving their country. The flags will remain up the entire week.

A map inside the student center at the main staircase landing is for veterans to mark places they have served. The service/deployment information can be submitted in person or through the campus Connect service.

“We are deeply grateful for the service that military veterans have provided in support of our nation,” said Chris Engen, UW-Stout’s military benefits coordinator. “This week’s events seek to honor all veterans while recognizing and supporting our UW-Stout veteran students, staff and faculty.”

Also Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Theresa Hogan with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will prevent S.A.V.E suicide prevention training. Signs of suicide, Asking about suicide, Validating feelings, Encouraging help and Expediting treatment was developed by the Education Corps of the VA Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention.

The training in the student center Willow/Walnut room and is open to students, faculty and staff. Participants will learn how to act with care and compassion if encountering a veteran in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, the club will operate a dunk tank on the south side of the student center to raise money for Fierce Freedom, an organization that works to educate and equip individuals, organizations and communities to abolish human trafficking.

Some events planned are for veteran- and military-affiliated students within the UW-Stout community.

The American Red Cross – Wisconsin Region service to the armed forces program will offer a virtual resiliency workshop on stress solutions on Nov. 8. Participants will learn stress-related skills and relaxation techniques and discuss sleep issues and how to help others. Veterans, service members and their families may register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-solutions-tickets-189863556007.

From 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Engen will present to military-affiliated students on recent changes to federal military education benefits, provide an overview of support and services for military-affiliated students and answer questions.

Contact Engen at engenc@uwstout.edu for further information on events for veteran- and military-connected students and community members.

Veterans Day honors veterans who served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces. Established as Armistice Day in 1919, it commemorated the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 and the service of its veterans. In 1954, federal legislation changed the name to Veterans Day and expanded it to honor American veterans of all wars.

The national theme this year is the centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The tomb was dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day 1921 with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I.

Support for veterans

UW-Stout has a long history of honoring and supporting its veteran community. The Memorial Student Center is named in honor of students, faculty and staff who have served.

The Hall of Heroes in the lower level recognizes those known who have died while serving.

UW-Stout has the Veteran Mentorship Program, which matches student veterans with newer student veterans to help them set and achieve their academic and personal goals. UW-Stout was the first UW System school to offer the comprehensive peer mentorship program. It is offered through the Mentor Collective platform. Peer-to-peer mentoring is designed to help first-year students build relationships and increase retention and graduation.

The university has a Military and Veteran Resource Center, a dedicated on-campus space for veterans, service members and their families, at 305 Bowman Hall. It serves as a centralized location for veterans to meet, study, relax or participate in veteran-specific activities. Engen’s office is in Bowman Hall room 107 for benefits support.

UW-Stout was named a Best for Vets College in 2020 by the Military Times and a Military Friendly school for 2021-22 by MilitaryFriendly.com. UW-Stout also moved up 18 places to No. 30 among all Midwest universities in the Best Colleges for Veterans ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

