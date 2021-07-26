Stout vaccination push includes scholarships, prizes, coinciding with UW System 70-for-70

The benefits of a COVID-19 vaccination have been well-publicized: Proven protection against a potentially deadly illness.

Students at University of Wisconsin-Stout this fall will have more reasons to get the vaccine: Scholarships and prizes.

On Sunday, the UW System announced its 70 for 70 student vaccination campaign. At each campus, excluding UW-Madison, once 70% of students are vaccinated, a portion of 70 scholarships will be awarded. The scholarships, $7,000 each, will be given out via campus drawings at the qualifying schools.

UW-Stout is going a step further to encourage its incoming and returning students to protect themselves, the campus and regional community. It will award additional scholarships, matching the number it receives from the UW System.

Also, vaccinated students at UW-Stout will be eligible throughout the verification period for Blue Devil gear, gifts from local businesses, daily gift cards and more.

Any student who has been fully vaccinated and uploads their information to a secure database by Thursday, Oct. 15, will be eligible.

Students already vaccinated are eligible. Information about how to get the vaccine is available in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.