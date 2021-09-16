Stoutward Bound gives first-year multicultural students an early start to the semester

The students take a speech class together that continues into fall semester, and in the spring they will either take a psychology class or introduction to peace studies class together.

Aliayah Parker, a graphic design and interactive media major from Ladysmith, and her sister, Sade, who is studying game design and development, both are taking part in Stoutward Bound.

“It has helped me grow as a person and get prepared for school,” Parker said. “I want to be successful. I want to keep my grades up and get my career path going. Stoutward Bound helps with that. It has been a whole new learning experience. You get a chance to know yourself and accept who you are as a person.”

Chris Sander, an art education major from Sheboygan, said being a part of Stoutward Bound was a fun experience. “Not only does Stoutward Bound prepare you for the college experience, but it also prepares you for the social aspect of being in a dorm with a roommate and having friends and connecting with others,” Sander said. “It has been a fulfilling experience that has eased my mind a lot about coming to a new place and a new environment.”

Mentors make a difference