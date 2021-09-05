UW Stout alum named finalist for national counseling award

No two days are ever the same, said Flier. But that’s one of the things she likes best. She loves connecting with students, families and staff.

“I feel fortunate to have a career that is so fulfilling. I get to greet students in the morning and hear their stories of lost teeth or new pets, be silly teaching classroom lessons and be the one that students come to when they need a safe space,” she said. “The most challenging part of the job is the emotional stories I hear and the lack of control to change the situations some students are in.”

Flier has worked with several university interns in their school counseling practicums, including from UW-Stout. They bring fresh ideas for lessons and groups to benefit her students, she said.

“As a professional, I tend to forget why I do some of the things I do – it becomes a natural part of how I operate,” she added. “To consciously think and explain my method and theory to interns helps me become an even better counselor.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the mentoring Sarah has provided,” Johnson said. “Practitioners in the field are the best mentors, as they provide our interns with the experiences needed to develop into full-time professionals.”

Acknowledging support and compassion