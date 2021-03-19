WESTconsin Credit Union pledges support, gift of new vehicle to Stepping Stones

WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to pledge ongoing support to Stepping Stones of Dunn County. According to their mission statement, Stepping Stones is an organization of “people helping people strengthen the Dunn County community by providing food, shelter and support.” The monies provided by WESTconsin Credit Union will support food delivery and distribution in Dunn County.

“Though WESTconsin’s main goal is to support our members’ financial wellbeing, our philosophy of people helping people is a major influence in everything we do.” says Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. She continues, “we are pleased to have the opportunity to sponsor the Stepping Stones food delivery program for those in need.”

Executive Director of Stepping Stones, Padraig Gallagher, said about the donation, “Stepping Stones is excited by the support that WESTconsin Credit Union has shown to our programs and the community. The delivery sponsorship will allow us to safely and reliably transport and distribute food throughout Dunn County. Thank you, WESTconsin Credit Union!” If you would like information about the food pantry, or shelter or emergency financial assistance provided by Stepping Stones, please call or email Stepping Stones of Dunn County at (715) 235-2920 or info@steppingstonesdc.org.