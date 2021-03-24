WTCS, CVTC honor Market & Johnson as ‘Futuremaker’ business

Market & Johnson, the region’s dominant commercial construction company, and Chippewa Valley Technical College have made significant contributions to the area’s growth and development over the years. In many respects, they have done so by working together.
Now the Wisconsin Technical College System Board and CVTC have recognized Market & Johnson’s contributions and its partnership with the College with the 2021 Futuremaker Partner Award, presented when CVTC hosted a virtual WTCS Board meeting Wednesday, March 17.
The Futuremaker Partner Award is presented four times each year by the WTCS Board to recognize the unique, long-standing connections between the state’s employers and local technical colleges.
“I could go on and on about the times we have worked closely with CVTC,” said Jerry Shea, president of Market & Johnson. “We have provided general contractor services for construction and renovations of many of their facilities, and they have provided us with well-trained employees as well as continuing education for our existing workers. CVTC is ingrained into the fabric of this area.”
How Market & Johnson is also ingrained into the area showcased in a video on the company’s website. Company chairman Dan Market drives around Eau Claire past some of the most recognizable buildings in the city that Market & Johnson has played a major role in developing: the Pablo Center, The Lismore, RCU headquarters, the new Wipfli headquarters and many more. He could have also driven around western Wisconsin to see its work in high schools and elementary schools and private commercial buildings.
At CVTC, Market & Johnson has been involved in the construction of the Energy Education Center, the Applied Technology Center, the Fire Safety Center, additions to the Manufacturing Education Center and the River Falls Campus. The company has completed renovation projects at the Business Education Center, including construction of the Culinary labs, Shear Inspiration Salon and Spa, Casper Conference Center the Student Commons, and many others. Market & Johnson is also the general contractor for the project approved last year in CVTC’s $48.8 million referendum.
“Market & Johnson’s guidance and support on various construction projects at CVTC has provided high-quality learning spaces for our students,” said Bruce Barker, president of CVTC. “The company also financially supported CVTC through donations to our Foundation and Student Emergency funds, as well as our Energy Education Center, Health Education Center and River Falls expansion project.”
Market & Johnson has hired many CVTC graduates on construction crews and in office and support staff roles. Mike Seichter, a vice president and partner in the firm, is a CVTC graduate, as is the company information technology director. Shea currently serves on the CVTC Foundation Board, as Dan Market had previously.
“CVTC is one of the first resources we turn to when we have something going on,” Shea said. “CVTC helped with our strategic planning, and we worked with the College in building a full-time human resources office. We emphasize continuing education for our employees and recently brought those opportunities in-house with Market & Johnson Night University. CVTC instructors have taught a lot of those classes. We are intertwined with CVTC in so many ways, it’s cool.”
“Market & Johnson’s connections to CVTC are incredible,” said WTCS Board President Becky Levzow. “These types of employer partnerships are what set technical colleges apart as education providers.”
“CVTC is fortunate to have the commitment and dedication of Market & Johnson to forward our mission,” Barker said.