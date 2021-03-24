WTCS, CVTC honor Market & Johnson as ‘Futuremaker’ business

Market & Johnson, the region’s dominant commercial construction company, and Chippewa Valley Technical College have made significant contributions to the area’s growth and development over the years. In many respects, they have done so by working together.

Now the Wisconsin Technical College System Board and CVTC have recognized Market & Johnson’s contributions and its partnership with the College with the 2021 Futuremaker Partner Award, presented when CVTC hosted a virtual WTCS Board meeting Wednesday, March 17.

The Futuremaker Partner Award is presented four times each year by the WTCS Board to recognize the unique, long-standing connections between the state’s employers and local technical colleges.

“I could go on and on about the times we have worked closely with CVTC,” said Jerry Shea, president of Market & Johnson. “We have provided general contractor services for construction and renovations of many of their facilities, and they have provided us with well-trained employees as well as continuing education for our existing workers. CVTC is ingrained into the fabric of this area.”