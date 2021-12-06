Scholarships available to NFU Women’s Conference, deadline of Dec. 17

National Farmers Union has announced the 2022 Women’s Conference, which will include the option of Jan. 10-13 virtual programming or in-person events Jan. 16-18 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wisconsin Farmers Union is offering scholarships for members to attend.

“Farming is never a one-woman job,” said NFU Education Director Emma Lindberg. “It takes a village to run a successful operation. This conference will not only prepare attendees for success in agriculture, but it will also provide them with their own network of women farmers and ranchers they can reach out to throughout the year.”

Farmers, policy makers, educators, and specialists will present on business management, leadership, community building, and more. The conference will be a hybrid event with virtual sessions focusing on cooperatives, business management, and food sovereignty. The in-person conference also includes a half day of touring Nashville.

WFU scholarships will cover the registration cost for members who would like to attend the virtual event. A limited number of $1,000 scholarships will also be provided to cover registration and travel expenses for members who would like to attend the in-person conference.

“I encourage those who have never attended to apply for the WFU scholarship and attend,” said past conference attendee and Dunn County Farmers Union member Mariann Holm. “Women from Wisconsin Farmers Union can continue the trend of leading at a national level and coming back home renewed and engaged on the farm and in our communities.”

The scholarship application is available at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com under featured updates. Applications are due by Friday, December 17th. Farmers Union members are invited to attend the in-person conference in Nashville, TN.

Registration information is available at https://nfu.org/womensconference/.

