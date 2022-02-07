Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards grants

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has announced that Community Needs Grants from its annual competitive grant process were awarded to area nonprofit organizations for projects that will positively impact

Chippewa County. Community Needs Grants are made possible from the growing number of Unrestricted and Field of Interest endowment funds at the Foundation.

A total of 37 grant awards were presented, and 30 of the awarded projects were fully funded at their requested amount to assist nonprofits in their important work. Community Needs

Grants ranged in size from $300 to $10,000, and during this cycle a total of $98,843 was given. Grants support projects in the areas of arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department received a grant to support the purchase of an advanced drone and the training and resources needed to safely operate it.

“The ability of a drone to scan a large area overhead adds a new capability for police and fire,” said Chief Matthew Kelm.

Also receiving a grant was the Cornell School District to purchase 98 books for second grade teacher Chelsea Steinmetz’s classroom library.

“The students were very excited when the books started to arrive. They can’t wait to read them, and as their teacher, this makes me so excited!”

The Foundation said that 20 projects for Chippewa County schools received a total of $4,994 in grant funding from the Northwestern Bank School Mini-grant Program.

Mini-grants are awarded to third-to-eighth grade educators in the public and private schools throughout Chippewa County.

St. Paul’s Catholic School received a grant to provide musical instruments and equipment to improve and enhance the music program for students attending St. Paul’s Catholic School,

“We host two concerts each year…the greatest measure of success will be student knowledge of music and performance with the purchased equipment at both concerts,” said Mary Randall, music teacher.

To see a full list of organizations and projects serving Chippewa County that received funding, visit https://www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants/distributions.phtm

