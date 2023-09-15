The 2023-24 academic year at University of Wisconsin-Stout has kicked off with positive news — more first-year and international students and increased financial support for all students.

The university has seen an important increase in first-year students and a double-digit increase in international students, the latter for the second straight year. Nearly 250 international students from 43 countries are enrolled.

“As Wisconsin’s polytechnic university, UW-Stout is distinct among all other colleges and universities in the state,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank. “Our focus on applied learning across all disciplines, career-readiness and business and industry collaboration allows us to help students enter high-demand careers immediately following graduation better than any other institution in the state.”

“Prospective students recognize this distinctiveness and value, and employers know that our graduates will be well-prepared when they enter the workforce,” Frank added.

Another positive trend is that UW-Stout’s retention rate among first-year students has risen for the third straight year, boosting the overall and future enrollment pictures.

The School of Art and Design, which already was the largest in the Upper Midwest, has set its all-time record with nearly 1,300 students. And with new Blue Devils sports, the university has more student-athletes than ever before.

The multiple areas of progress add to an already highly successful year at Wisconsin’s polytechnic university, where Do More is the mantra and the 99.4% employment rate for recent graduates is the best in the UW System.

First-day enrollment figures across the UW System were announced Thursday. With the second week of classes underway, UW-Stout's incoming student numbers and current enrollment continue to rise.