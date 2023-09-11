Becoming a teacher has always been Mikayla Obsuszt’s career goal. Her parents are teachers, and her first job in high school was at a child care facility, where she learned she loved to help others and wanted a classroom to call her own.

With an interest in marketing, Obsuszt chose the marketing and business education program at University of Wisconsin-Stout and recently completed a summer internship, where she gained marketing experience and grew as a future educator.

At the Hostel Shoppe, a cycling store in Stevens Point, she felt the same fulfillment that she finds in teaching, helping people of all ages and abilities experience the joy and freedom of cycling.

“The greatest lesson my internship taught me is that no matter who you are, every individual is capable of doing amazing things with the right support. From a bike store to the classroom, this lesson is important for everyone,” said Obsuszt, of Wisconsin Rapids. “Every task that I completed was done with the idea of helping others. I had a very surface-level understanding of the cycling industry prior to this role, but at the Hostel Shoppe, it is about more than cycling.”

The classroom management and technical skills, as well as networking opportunities she gained in her marketing and business education classes and conferences, helped prepare her for the internship.

“Completing this internship has not only allowed me to develop my marketing skill set but has encouraged me to enhance my soft skills as well,” she said. “Having real industry experience that you can transfer to the classroom is extremely important when becoming a marketing and business educator. With experience, you are able to give real-world examples to your students.”

Making learning relevant for her students

The Hostel Shoppe hosts a series of events each summer. As a marketing intern, Obsuszt promoted the events through press releases, social media posts and email campaigns. She also organized registration information and added product to the website.

While taking photos at the Adaptive Cycling Clinic, she was approached by an individual who was interested in finding a recumbent trike to fit his needs.

“My instincts kicked in, and I started to show him different options. Not only did I learn a lot in this moment about sales, but I also learned how amazing it is to see a smile on someone’s face as they gain back a sense of independence,” she said.

“I feel that Mikayla has a very patient, understanding, empathetic and encouraging temperament, which is necessary for being a good teacher,” said Jessie Bostic, marketing manager at the Hostel Shoppe.

Obsuszt believes that her experiences at UW-Stout and in her internship have prepared her for her own classroom. “I now have a personal inventory of situations and examples that relate to marketing and business to share with my students. They have helped me to appreciate and love the role of a teacher,” she said.

Professor Debbie Stanislawski, MBE program director, agreed.

“Mikayla gained valuable firsthand experience with digital marketing techniques that will provide her with examples to make learning relevant for her future middle and high school students. We encourage all future marketing and business teachers to leverage their summer employment to prepare for developing industry relevant curriculum,” Stanislawski said.

Obsuszt thinks that the more opportunities she has to experience what it's like to be a teacher and the more experiences she can have working in other industries, the more she will solidify her passion for teaching.

“This appreciation will help me enjoy my time in my own classroom and help me see every situation that arises as a blessing,” she said.

Obsuszt will student-teach in fall 2024 and will graduate that December.